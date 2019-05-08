Leonardo confirms 2019 guidance after 16 pct rise in new orders

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo confirmed its full-year guidance on Wednesday as it reported double-digit growth in new orders and revenue for the first quarter.

Between January and March the state-controlled group secured new orders worth 2.5 billion euros, up 16.4 percent year-on-year, mainly driven by the defence electronics and security business.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 2.73 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax and amortization, or core profit, grew 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Mark Bendeich)