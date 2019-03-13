Software
Leonardo positive on 2019 revenue after FY sales rise above guidance

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo said revenue would grow to between 12.5- 13 billion euros ($14.13-14.70 billion) this year after it rose above its guidance in 2018 driven by helicopters, electronics and defence and security systems.

Last year sales were up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 12.4 billion euros, above a 11.5-12.0 billion euro forecast the company released last year.

“We continue to be confident in being able to achieve business plan targets,” Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said in a statement, adding the group aimed at reaching a double-digit profitability and a strong cash generation from 2020. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

