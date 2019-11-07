Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2019 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Leonardo reports 10.8% rise in 9-mth revenues, confirms guidance

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo reported a 10.8% rise in its nine-month revenue to 9.1 billion euros ($10 billion), pushed by its helicopter division and its Electronics & Security business.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization, or core profit, grew 8.5% percent to 686 million euros.

New orders in the third quarter were down compared to the same period last year, when the state-controlled group had benefited from a sizable helicopter contract with Qatar.

Leonardo confirmed its 2019 guidance, which sees core profit in the range of 1.175-1.225 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9056 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini

