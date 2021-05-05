Leonardo AGM to vote on CEO liability action proposed by Bluebell

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Leonardo shareholders will vote in May on a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to start a liability action against CEO Alessandro Profumo, documents published on the Italian defence company’s website showed.

Last year Profumo was sentenced in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

In October, Leonardo backed Profumo, saying “conditions did not exist” for him to resign as the decision could be overturned by second or third instance courts.

In a letter to Leonardo’s chairman dated April 28, Bluebell, which owns 25 shares in the company, said it wanted to propose a liability action against Profumo and ask for damages for reputational damage stemming from the conviction.

In documents published on its website, Leonardo said it had accepted Bluebell’s proposal for a vote at the annual general meeting to guarantee maximum transparency and full exercise of shareholder rights “leaving aside any assessment of the substantive admissibility issues”.

The shareholder meeting is scheduled for May 10 with possible postponement to May 19. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely)