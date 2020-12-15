Leonardo and JVs with Thales sign 300 mln euro contracts for satellites

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Leonardo and its joint ventures with France’s Thales, Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio, have agreed with Italy’s ministry of defence and the Italian Space Agency to develop two satellites, the aerospace company said (on Tuesday?).

Attending the ceremony for the contract signing in Rome, Admiral Giuseppe Abbamonte said the agreement would have a total value of around 300 million euros.

The new satellites, which will complete the so-called COSMO-SkyMed constellation, will contribute to the monitoring of the Earth’s surface for safety-related needs and for the management of natural events including support to rescue operations. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Richard Chang)