CORRECTED-Opposition's Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -election commission

(Corrects Kamara’s share of votes)

FREETOWN, April 4 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio has narrowly won a run-off election to become Sierra Leone’s next president, the West African nation’s National Electoral Commission announced on Wednesday.

Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won 51.81 percent of votes cast in the March 31 poll, defeating the ruling All People’s Congress candidate Samura Kamara, who won 48.19 percent. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Chris Reese)