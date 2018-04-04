FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 4, 2018 / 12:36 PM / in a day

Sierra Leone ruling party candidate has slim lead in election - partial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, April 4 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate of Sierra Leone’s ruling party, Samura Kamara, holds a slim lead over opposition leader Julius Maada Bio based on certified tallies seen by Reuters from nine of the 16 voting districts.

Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) secured 50.80 percent of the nearly 1.94 million votes certified so far from Saturday’s election, while Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) had 49.20 percent. (Reporting By Umaru Fofana; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.