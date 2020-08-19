Sierra Leone court freezes assets of Steinmetz subsidiary Octea in community lawsuit

FREETOWN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The High Court of Sierra Leone on Wednesday granted a freezing order on the assets of Octea, a subsidiary of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s BSG Resources (BSGR) in a community lawsuit brought by residents living near Octea’s diamond mine.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs had requested a freezing order, saying there was a “clear and present risk” the defendants could expatriate funds in order to avoid having to pay out if the court rules against them.

Octea will appeal the judgment on Thursday, lawyers for the plaintiffs told Reuters. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)