July 5, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sierra Leone former vice president, ex-mines minister arrested on corruption charges -commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, July 5 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone’s former Vice President Victor Foh and former Mines Minister Minkailu Mansaray were arrested on Thursday on charges of alleged corruption, a spokesman for the West African country’s anti-corruption commission said.

The arrests come the day after a separate commission appointed by President Julius Maada Bio alleged that corruption was “rampant” under his predecessor Ernest Koroma, including the theft of state property and the funnelling of state contracts to officials’ relatives and close friends. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alexander Smith)

