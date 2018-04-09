Leucadia sells stakes for $1.33 bln, says to streamline assets

April 9 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp on Monday said it would sell stakes in National Beef and auto dealership Garcadia for about $1.33 billion to focus on its financial business.

Leucadia, which would change its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc, said it will sell 48 percent stake in National Beef to Marfrig for about $900 million in cash, and all of its stake in Garcadia to the Garff family for $425 million. reut.rs/2H4hMjn. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)