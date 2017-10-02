Centurylink wins U.S. antitrust to buy Level 3 with conditions -court filing

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, according to a court filing dated on Monday.

The companies have said that they expect the deal to close in mid- to late-October.

CenturyLink Inc said in October 2016 it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a deal valued at about $24 billion to expand its reach in the crowded market that provides communications services to businesses and compete with rivals such as AT&T and Verizon.