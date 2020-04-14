Trustee entitled to consumer disclosure protections when acting for beneficiary - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday a trustee is protected by federal and state consumer disclosure laws when she obtains a loan to finance repairs to a home occupied by the trust’s beneficiary, even if the trustee does not personally benefit.

In a case of first impression, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, reversed a lower court ruling that the loan was not a consumer credit transaction entitled to protection under the federal Truth-in-Lending Act and California’s Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

