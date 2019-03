March 11 (Reuters) - Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co said on Monday it expects to offer 36.7 million shares in its initial public offering priced between $14 and $16.

The 145-year-old company intends to list as "LEVI", it said in a filing bit.ly/2Ha2GJm.

The company, on Feb. 13, filed documents to list itself on the New York Stock Exchange, seeking to return to public markets after more than three decades. (reut.rs/2HiQaaP)