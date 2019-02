Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jeans maker Levi Strauss on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LEVI”, it said in a preliminary filing with U.S. regulators.

The size of the IPO stated in preliminary filings is a placeholder used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)