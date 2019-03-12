UK's J Barbour must face Levi Strauss trademark lawsuit - ruling

March 12 -

UK-based clothing maker J Barbour & Sons must face a trademark lawsuit in California accusing it of copying the small cloth tabs that Levi Strauss has stitched into its clothing for over 80 years, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled on Monday.

J Barbour had argued that it is not responsible for the alleged trademark infringement because its subsidiary Barbour Inc oversees all U.S. sales, but U.S. District Judge William Orrick said the UK parent also is liable because it operated a website advertising its clothes in California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HuvY4X