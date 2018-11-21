South Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on diversification strategy

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South African retailer Lewis Group reported a 10.7 percent rise in half-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong merchandise sales growth and on early benefits of its diversification strategy.

The furniture and appliance provider, which caters to middle- to low-income consumers, said headline earnings per share for the six-months ended September climbed to 180.8 cents from 163.3 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)