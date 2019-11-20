UPDATE 1-South Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on upbeat merchandise sales growth

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South African retailer Lewis Group Ltd reported a 6.1% rise in its half-year revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong sales growth in the first quarter.

The furniture and appliance provider, which caters to middle- and low-income consumers, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended September came in at 215 cents, up 18.9% from 180.8 cents last year.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

“The group’s strategy of diversification across target markets and sales channels is expected to continue offering resilience in the constrained consumer spending climate,” the group said in a statement.

The retailer has been diversifying across market segments and retail channels in order to access higher-income consumers and attract online shoppers.

The group’s merchandise sales grew 6.4% with credit sales up 8.1% and cash sales advanced 4.1%.

United Furniture Outlets (UFO), a luxury furniture retailer owned by the group, posted an 8.8% increase in its sales and an operating profit of 22.6 million rand ($1.53 million).

The group’s traditional retail brands Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares saw a jump of 3.7% in sales and reported an operating profit of 201.6 million rand.

INspire, the omni-channel home shopping retailer, was the only segment to report a loss of 13.2 million rand. The retailer is not expected to break-even by the end of the 2019-20 financial year.

In 2017, Lewis acquired UFO to diversify its target market and access higher-income customers, while increasing the cash-to-credit sales mix.

The retail group dealt with a weak macroeconomic environment in South Africa, which witnessed an economic slowdown in the second quarter.

The group operates 787 stores in total, with 121 stores in neighbouring countries Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

($1 = 14.7674 rand)