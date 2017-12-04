FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China's Lexinfintech to conduct additional IPO due diligence, to delay listing - source
December 4, 2017 / 2:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-China's Lexinfintech to conduct additional IPO due diligence, to delay listing - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company statement)

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chinese consumer lending platform Lexinfintech will undergo additional due diligence for its planned initial public offering on the Nasdaq, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The decision will extend the IPO timeframe and came after new rules regulating the industry were announced on Friday, the source said.

China’s financial regulators on Friday circulated new rules targeting fast-growing online micro-lenders, part of a campaign to rein in a rapidly developing financial sector.

LexinFintech filed for a Nasdaq listing in mid-November hoping to raise $500 million and told Reuters that it “continues to work toward those objectives as described” in its filing. (Reporting by Pei Li and Elias Glenn; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
