Westlaw News
August 7, 2019 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Lawsuit over LexisNexis housing-law book evicted by N.Y. court

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday said it would not reconsider an earlier decision throwing out a lawsuit alleging a LexisNexis Inc treatise on housing law contained inaccuracies.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, First Judicial Department said it would not rehear a May 2 decision tossing the lawsuit, brought as a putative class action by the Manhattan law firm Himmelstein McConnell Gribben Donoghue & Joseph.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ONz5ds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below