IN BRIEF: Lawsuit over LexisNexis housing-law book evicted by N.Y. court

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday said it would not reconsider an earlier decision throwing out a lawsuit alleging a LexisNexis Inc treatise on housing law contained inaccuracies.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, First Judicial Department said it would not rehear a May 2 decision tossing the lawsuit, brought as a putative class action by the Manhattan law firm Himmelstein McConnell Gribben Donoghue & Joseph.

