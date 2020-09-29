LexShares taps ex-prosecutor, touts 'dramatic' growth for midmarket litigation funding biz

Litigation funder LexShares has brought on a new director of risk and deputy general counsel, expanding its ranks a few months after opening its second fund with a $100 million target size.

The Boston-based company, which focuses on the midsize commercial litigation market, has “grown dramatically” since its inception in 2014, said co-founder and chief executive Jay Greenberg. Hiring Kenneth Harmon, a former federal prosecutor, is the latest example, Greenberg said in an interview.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GpGQSX