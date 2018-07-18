FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 18, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

LG Chem to build $1.8 bln EV battery plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Chem plans to invest about 2 trillion won ($1.77 billion) to build its second electric car battery plant in China to meet growing demand, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The investment will be made by 2023 to increase its total output capacity to 32 gigawatt hours per year, or batteries for around 500,000 electric vehicles, the company spokesman said.

LG will break ground on the new factory in October and expects to begin production in October 2019.

It plans to boost capacity by 2023 at the factory, which like its current plant will be built in Nanjing.

$1 = 1,131.8200 won Reporting by Jane Chung; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.