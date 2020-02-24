LG Chem to exclusively supply EV batteries to U.S. EV maker Lucid Motors

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it will exclusively supply electric vehicle (EV) batteries to U.S. electric carmaker Lucid Motors.

The South Korean EV battery maker, which counts General Motors and Volkswagen among its customers, will supply cylindrical batteries for the standard version of the U.S. EV maker’s standard Lucid Air models starting in the second half of this year to 2023, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sandra Maler)