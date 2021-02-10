U.S. ITC rules against SK but allows temporary VW, Ford battery use

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with South Korea’s chemicals and electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd after the company had accused its cross-town rival SK Innovation Co Ltd of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology.

The ITC said it would permit SK to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries, battery cells, battery modules, and battery packs for Ford Motor Co’s EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America’s MEB electric vehicle line for the North America region for two years to permit the automakers to transition to new domestic suppliers for these programs. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Heekyong Yang in Seoul Editing by Chris Reese)