SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Chem Ltd on Wednesday said it has won a long-term deal to supply lithium ion batteries to Volvo Cars for use in electric vehicles (EVs).

LG Chem’s batteries will be used in EVs from both Volvo and the automaker’s EV sub-brand Polestar, the South Korean firm said in a statement without disclosing financial terms. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)