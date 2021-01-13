Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Co’s factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said.

LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause of the accident at its plant in the city of Paju, which borders North Korea, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul.

The company did not comment on any injuries or say if production was affected.

“The leaked chemical is suspected to be tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide, which is highly toxic,” an official at Paju Fire Station said, saying six people were injured and taken to hospital.

LG Display closed up 2.3%, compared to a 0.7% rise on the broader market, before the accident was reported.