CORRECTED-S.Korea's LG Display posts wider Q1 operating loss

(Corrects to show operating loss was below expectations in first paragraph)

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday posted a first-quarter operating loss as falling prices of screens for television sets weighed on earnings, coming in below expectations.

The Apple Inc supplier booked a January-March loss of 132 billion won ($115.6 million) versus a loss of 98 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result - which came after two consecutive quarters of profit - compared with an average forecast for a 104 billion won loss calculated from 13 analyst estimates compiled by I/B/E/S Refinitv data.

Revenue rose 4 percent on year to 5.9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,142.0000 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)