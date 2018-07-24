FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 24, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

LG Display losses mount on falling panel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday an operating loss of 228 billion won ($202.2 million) for the second quarter, weighed by falling panel prices and weak demand from television and handset makers.

The loss was smaller than an average forecast of 247 billion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the period fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 5.6 trillion won. ($1 = 1,127.8500 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.