LG Display losses mount on falling panel prices

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday an operating loss of 228 billion won ($202.2 million) for the second quarter, weighed by falling panel prices and weak demand from television and handset makers.

The loss was smaller than an average forecast of 247 billion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the period fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 5.6 trillion won. ($1 = 1,127.8500 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)