LG Display reports strong Q1 profit on rising panel price boost

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday swung to a profit for the January-March quarter, its third consecutive quarterly profit, helped by rising panel prices driven by TV and laptop demand due to prolonged stay-at-home trends.

The display maker that supplies Apple Inc reported an operating profit of 523 billion won ($469.76 million) for the first quarter compared with an operating loss of 362 billion won in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 1,113.3300 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)