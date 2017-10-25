LG Display says Q3 operating profit rose on year to $519 mln

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said third-quarter operating profit surged 81 percent from a year earlier on the back of a recovery in panel prices.

Operating profit for July-September came in at 586 billion won ($519 million), up from 323 billion won in the same period a year ago and above an average 567 billion won forecast drawn from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 7 trillion won.