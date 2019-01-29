Company News
LG Display says Q4 operating profit rose on year to $250 mln

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday fourth-quarter operating profit leapt more than six-fold from a year earlier, on the back of strong demand for its small panels especially for smart watches.

The Apple Inc supplier’s operating profit for October-December came in at 279 billion won ($249.7 million) from 44 billion won in the same period a year ago, and above the 132 billion won forecast of 10 analysts based on I/B/E/S Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to 6.9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,117.5700 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; editing by Stephen Coates)

