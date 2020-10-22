LG Display swings to Q3 profit on Apple demand, panel price boost

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday reported a profit for July-September, ending a six-quarter run of loss, helped by shipments for Apple Inc’s new iPhones and stay-at-home trends lifting panel demand for TVs and laptops.

The display maker posted operating profit of 164 billion won ($144.77 million) for the third quarter, versus a loss of 437 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 64 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate derived from 17 analyst estimates.

Revenue rose 16% to 6.7 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1,132.8500 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)