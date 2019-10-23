Industrials
S.Korea's LG Display posts Q3 operating loss, misses analyst estimates

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd reported a third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates, following a drop in liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices.

The Apple Inc supplier posted a loss of 437 billion won ($372.84 million) for July-September, versus a profit of from 140 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result - the third consecutive on-quarter loss - compared with analysts’ forecast for a loss of 322 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimates of 22 analysts.

Revenue fell 5% to 5.8 trillion won, LG Display said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 1,172.0800 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

