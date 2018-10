SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it swung to profit in the third quarter, helped by a weaker won.

The Apple Inc supplier posted operating profit of 140 billion won ($123.2 million), beating an average forecast of 79 billion from 10 analysts, and compared to a 228 billion won loss in the second quarter. ($1 = 1,136.5000 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)