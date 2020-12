FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the showroom of LG Electronics during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TORONTO/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to set up a $1 billion joint venture (JV) with automotive supplier Magna International Inc.

The JV, tentatively called LG Magna e-Powertrain, will manufacture e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers, according to LG Electronics.