SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday fourth-quarter operating profit plummeted 80 percent from a year earlier to 76 billion won ($68.5 million), in line with its guidance earlier this month.

Quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to 15.8 trillion won, in line with the company’s estimate. ($1 = 1,109.7000 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)