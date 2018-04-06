LG Electronics says Q1 profit likely rose 20 pct, above expectations

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Friday first-quarter operating profit likely rose 20 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

LG estimated January-March profit at 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 935 billion won from a poll of 16 analysts.

Revenue likely climbed 3 percent to 15.1 trillion won, compared with a 15.4 trillion won projected by SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The firm will disclose full results at the end of April. ($1 = 1,068.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)