FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

LG Electronics says Q1 profit likely rose 20 pct, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Friday first-quarter operating profit likely rose 20 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

LG estimated January-March profit at 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 935 billion won from a poll of 16 analysts.

Revenue likely climbed 3 percent to 15.1 trillion won, compared with a 15.4 trillion won projected by SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The firm will disclose full results at the end of April. ($1 = 1,068.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.