Financials
December 19, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Direct Line considering $504 mln bid for Legal & General unit- Sky News

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line indicated it is interested in making a 400 million pound ($504.36 million) bid to buy Legal & General Group’s general insurance unit, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing City sources.

A number of insurers and financial investors are considering offers for the unit, which is seen as non-core by the British insurer, Sky News said here

L&G has been plotting the sale of the unit for a few weeks now, a source told Reuters.

Direct Line and L&G were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7931 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Dasha Afanasieva in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below