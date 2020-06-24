FACTBOX-Gabon joins latest countries to allow same-sex relations 

LONDON, June 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gabon has voted to decriminalise gay sex, making it one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to do so by reversing a law that punished sexual relations between people of the same sex.

On Tuesday, 48 members of the lower house of the country’s parliament backed a proposed initiative to revise an article of a 2019 law that criminalised homosexuality, while 24 voted against and 25 abstained.

Gabon in central Africa became the 70th country to ban gay sex when it passed a law last year with penalties of six months in prison and a fine of 5 million CFA francs ($8,500), with many of the countries banning same-sex relations in Africa.

In May last year, a Kenyan court upheld a law criminalising gay sex dating back to British rule. Advocates are challenging that ruling.

Here are the latest 10 countries to remove bans on same-sex relations:

1. Gabon - Lawmakers in Gabon’s lower house of parliament voted to decriminalise homosexuality on June 23, 2020.

“Forty-eight lawmakers have shaken an entire nation and its customs and traditions,” said one member of parliament, who voted against the revision.

2. Botswana - Gay sex was decriminalised in a high court ruling on June 11, 2019, although the Botswana government said it would appeal.

3. Bhutan - On June 7, 2019, Bhutan’s lower house of parliament voted to decriminalise gay sex. 4. Angola - In January 2019, Angola removed a ban on “vices against nature” from its penal code, which had been interpreted as criminalising gay sex. 5. India - A colonial-era law ban on gay sex was ruled unconstitutional by India’s Supreme Court in September 2018, decriminalising same-sex relations in the country of 1.3 billion people. 6. Trinidad and Tobago - The Caribbean state’s high court overturned its law against “buggery”, which criminalised sexual relations between consenting same-sex partners, in April 2018. 7. Seychelles - In 2016 the Indian Ocean island state repealed the parts of its penal code that criminalised same-sex relations. 8. Nauru - Homosexuality was legalised by the Pacific Island country in 2016, after it accepted recommendations made by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2011. 9. Belize - The former British colony’s criminalisation of “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” was ruled unconstitutional in 2016. 10. Mozambique - Two articles in Mozambique’s Portuguese colonial-era penal code criminalising “vices against nature” were repealed in 2014.

Sources: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), Reuters