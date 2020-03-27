IN BRIEF: LHWCA covers injury during construction of ‘Big Foot’ oil rig – 5th Circuit

The Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act covers an electrician who was injured in 2014 while installing wires on the floating platform that later become Chevron’s massive Big Foot offshore drilling rig, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The three-judge panel affirmed a ruling of the U.S. Labor Department’s Benefits Review Board against MMR Constructors Inc and Zurich Mutual Insurance Co.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yccnnu