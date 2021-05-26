China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s electric vehicle maker Li Auto expects its sales to reach 10,000 a month from September and will expand its sales network, executives said on Wednesday.

Li Auto President Shen Yanan said Li Auto, which has only one model, expects monthly sales of its facelifted Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicle model to reach 10,000 cars from September. It sold 5,539 cars in April.

Shen said the firm would expand its sales network and continue to use a direct-sales model strategy to sell its vehicles. It currently has 75 stores in more than 50 Chinese cities.