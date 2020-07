July 30 (Reuters) - Li Auto Inc’s stock popped 35% on its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker sold shares to investors in its $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) for a higher-than-expected price.

The stock opened at $15.5 and extended gains in early trading to $16.75. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)