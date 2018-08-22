FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

HK's Li & Fung H1 profit falls amid destocking, closures at retailers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Ltd , which supplies clothing and other products to retailers worldwide, on Wednesday reported a 45 percent fall in first-half profit amid continued destocking, store closures and bankruptcies among its customers.

Li & Fung, which made its name by making clothing and toys for Western retailers, said profit from continuing operations for the six months to June dropped to $50 million from $91 million a year earlier.

Turnover fell to $5.85 billion from a restated $6.47 billion a year ago, while core operating profit decreased to $124 million from a restated $151 million.

The company said it is seeking to list its logistics business in the first half of 2019 in Hong Kong to enhance its growth.

Li & Fung’s shares edged up 0.3 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, lagging a 0.6 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

