UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca to advise Liberbank and Unicaja on merger, source says

(Adds details)

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Bank and Italian investment bank Mediobanca are set to advise Spanish lenders Liberbank and Unicaja respectively on a potential merger deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Despite calling off merger talks last year, Unicaja and Liberbank said earlier this week they were now in preliminary conversations to create Spain’s fifth-biggest lender with over 100 billion euros ($117.38 billion) total assets.

Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank and Liberbank declined to comment, while Unicaja said its board was yet to make a decision on a contract.

Both Spanish lenders had worked with the same advisers when merger talks foundered in May 2019 after there was failure to agree on a share swap.

Banks are under pressure in Spain and around Europe to consolidate while facing rising bad loans amid the coronavirus pandemic and low interest rates.

Last month’s all-share deal between Caixabank and Bankia to create Spain’s biggest domestic lender created expectations of a new wave of mergers and acquisitions among Spanish banks. Their numbers have already fallen to 12 from 55 after the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Inti Landauro)