Liberbank and Unicaja confirm preliminary contact on corporate operation

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish banks Unicaja and Liberbank on Wednesday both confirmed preliminary contacts on a potential corporate operation.

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that the companies were considering a merger, an integration that would create the sixth-largest bank by assets in Spain, with almost 96 billion euros ($108.65 billion).

Unicaja said no decision on any operation had been taken yet, while Liberbank said that no specific proposal had been submitted to its management.