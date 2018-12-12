Liberbank and Unicaja confirm preliminary contact on corporate operation

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish banks Unicaja and Liberbank on Wednesday both confirmed preliminary contacts on a potential corporate operation.
Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that the companies were considering a merger, an integration that would create the sixth-largest bank by assets in Spain, with almost 96 billion euros ($108.65 billion).
Unicaja said no decision on any operation had been taken yet, while Liberbank said that no specific proposal had been submitted to its management.
$1 = 0.8835 euros Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala in Gdynia Editing by Isla Binnie