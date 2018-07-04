FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 4, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Liberia central bank governor resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, July 4 (Reuters) - Liberia’s central bank governor has resigned midway through his five-year term, the president’s office said.

President George Weah had received and accepted Milton Weeks’ resignation and a successor would be appointed shortly, it said late on Tuesday in a statement that gave no further details.

Weeks was appointed by former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in April 2016.

Former soccer star Weah, who took the helm of the west African nation in January, has said he inherited a broken economy and government, and a currency in free fall. (Reporting by James Giahuye Writing by Bate Felix; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.