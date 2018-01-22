Weah sworn in as Liberia president, says he will end corruption

MONROVIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - George Weah, the former international soccer star who won the presidency of Liberia last month, promised a crackdown on corruption as he was sworn in on Monday.

Thousands of exuberant supporters and regional presidents and dignitaries packed into a stadium in the capital Monrovia to watch as Weah, who rose from the city’s slums to become one of Africa’s greatest footballers, took the oath of office.

His swearing in marks Liberia’s first peaceful, democratic transition of power in over seven decades.

Weah rode to a landslide run-off victory last month on the back of heavy support from the youth and the poor. Delivering his speech before the crowd in flowing white African robes, he promised to deliver on the key promises of his campaign.