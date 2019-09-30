Freenet unswayed by Sunrise rights issue cut, still fighting UPC deal

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Freenet was unswayed by Sunrise Communications’ move to slash its proposed rights issue, pledging on Monday to continue its fight against the Swiss company’s proposed 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.35 billion) acquisition of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC assets.

“If this is the only change, it will not affect our decision to vote against the deal,” Freenet said in a statement. “For now it is clear that the deal as such has lost its strategic logic.”

($1 = 0.9925 Swiss francs)