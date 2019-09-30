UPDATE 1-Sunrise cuts rights issue in bid to save UPC takeover

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications slashed the size of its planned rights issue on Monday in a bid to rescue its 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.35 billion) takeover of Liberty Global unit UPC.

It cut the rights issue to 2.8 billion francs from 4.1 billion amid a fight with Germany’s Freenet, which owns a quarter of the Swiss company and has sought to rally other opponents to the UPC deal.

Sunrise plans to hold an Oct. 23 extraordinary shareholders meeting.

Freenet and other investors have opposed the deal on concerns the price is too high, the capital increase will dilute their holdings, and Sunrise would shoulder the risks while granting Liberty Global an easy exit.

“Today’s enhancements to the initially proposed terms reflect the feedback from our shareholders,” Sunrise Chief Executive Olaf Swantee said in a statement. “We are now looking forward to moving swiftly towards completion of the transaction.”

Swantee is pushing the deal to help his company compete with government-controlled Swisscom.

He said the proposed changes will boost net debt ratios beyond those under the original offer but said he has a plan to reduce leverage with “synergies and strong cash flow generation” from the takeover.

Under the reduced rights issue, Sunrise said its leverage would increase to about 3.6x net debt/LTM EBITDA including run-rate cost synergies, or 4.2x excluding synergies.

Sunrise expects reported leverage below 3x upon achieving synergies it sees from the deal and targets a leverage below 2.5x thereafter, it said.