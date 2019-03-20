EU regulators to warn Vodafone, Liberty Global about $22 bln deal - sources

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Vodafone and Liberty Global about the possible anti-competitive effects of their $22 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The warning, via a statement of objections setting out the European Commission’s concerns, is expected to be conveyed to the companies shortly, the people said.

The EU antitrust enforcer opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in December last year, saying that Vodafone’s purchase of Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and east Europe may hurt competition in Germany and the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)